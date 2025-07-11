(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz is an unlikely addition to the Bundesliga this summer.

A report circulated by BBC Sport will no doubt have raised eyebrows amongst Arsenal fans, with the reputable outlet claiming that German clubs are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

This follows a difficult end to the striker’s 2024/25 campaign, as Havertz suffered a hamstring injury back in February.

The German international has since reported back for pre-season training ahead of the upcoming season.

Bundesliga clubs haven’t pushed for Arsenal’s Kai Havertz

Despite such reports, it would appear that a return to the Bundesliga for the former Bayer Leverkusen gem is not on the cards.

The simple reason being that clubs outside of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund can’t afford Havertz.

“No Bundesliga side, as far as I’ve heard, wants to sign the player. I can say, quite confidently, that it would be difficult for most Bundesliga clubs to afford to pay him,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“So, if Dortmund and Bayern aren’t knocking, other alternatives aren’t realistic.”

Prior to incurring his injury, the forward had registered 20 goal contributions in all competitions – the total he ended on for the 2024/25 season.

Havertz wants to stay in the Premier League

It has to be said that Kai Havertz, personally, appears in no rush to cut his time in London short.

“On the other hand, it’s worth pointing out that Havertz wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium,” the Bundesliga insider went on to add.

“So, there’s nothing serious to talk about regarding a potential transfer away from the Premier League.”

In defence of the Gunners’ title credentials, it’s difficult to predict how a fully fit Arsenal squad might have fared in the Premier League title race last term.

That’s not to suggest Liverpool were underserving of their ultimate success. However, there’s no question the injury-enforced absence of key players like Havertz and Bukayo Saka had a detrimental impact on their hopes of securing a first league title since 2003/04.

Players Goals Assists Bukayo Saka 6 10 Leandro Trossard 8 7 Gabriel Martinelli 8 4 Kai Havertz 9 3

* Arsenal players in order of goal contributions in all competitions for the 2024/25 season, via FBref

17 fewer goals registered in the English top-flight compared to Liverpool last term suggests Mikel Arteta’s men do still need to invest in attacking reinforcements. On that note, they’d appear to be taking steps to tick that box with talks for Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

However, keeping their No.29 fit for the 2025/26 campaign will surely be conducive to maintaining a title challenge next time out.

CaughtOffside editor Mark Brus shared this insight on Kai Havertz:

We know Arsenal are working on signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon and that a striker has long been a top target for the Gunners this summer, but I don’t think that means there’s any uncertainty about Kai Havertz’s future. For now, I’d still expect the Germany international to have a key role to play. Most Arsenal fans would probably agree that he’s an underrated member of our squad, capable of doing a good job either up front or in midfield, so he’ll surely still get plenty of minutes even if Gyokeres or another new centre-forward arrives. One of Arsenal’s biggest problems last season was injuries, and it meant playing Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker for a few weeks – that’s something I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be desperate to avoid, so squad depth will be important. I doubt he’d be happy to lose Havertz, so if we see any attacking player leaving I’d expect Leandro Trossard is the most likely, or perhaps Gabriel Martinelli if reports about Saudi clubs being ready to pay big money prove accurate.

