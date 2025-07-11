Asking price set: Arsenal ready to let first-team star go for £20m transfer fee

Leandro Trossard reacts during Arsenal vs PSG (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to let Leandro Trossard leave this summer amid transfer interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Belgium international has been a key first-team player for Arsenal in the last few years, but he’s not getting any younger.

It now seems that the Gunners would be prepared to let Trossard go if they receive an offer in the region of £20m for him, according to the Times.

This is not the first time Fenerbahce have been linked with Trossard, as a recent report from Sozcu also stated that they were very interested, and that the player himself had changed his agents in order to help facilitate the move.

Leandro Trossard to leave in Arsenal attacking shake-up?

Arsenal look set to make plenty of changes to their front three this summer, with Trossard perhaps on his way out as new faces come in.

AFC are close to an agreement with Chelsea over Noni Madueke, while CaughtOffside have also been informed of the north London giants’ interest in Eberechi Eze, and Ademola Lookman as a possible alternative.

These potential arrivals would leave little room for Trossard, while this might also be the last chance Arsenal get to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Trossard deserves to leave Arsenal with cult hero status

As signings go, Trossard probably wasn’t initially met with that much excitement, but he’s proven a really effective performer in his two and a half years at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Brighton man has a total of 28 goals in 124 games for Arsenal, including in big games against opponents like Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Despite never being the most flashy performer, Trossard made a really solid contribution to the club and never appeared to make a fuss about not being an automatic starter.