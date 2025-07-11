David Ornstein claims Arsenal have already made key move to trigger transfer despite new twist

Mikel Arteta and David Ornstein (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly already met Sporting Lisbon’s initial demands for Viktor Gyokeres, and even surpassed his original asking price.

That’s according to David Ornstein in the Athletic, who says the Gunners are yet to agree a fee with Sporting for Gyokeres, much to the player’s frustration.

The Sweden international now appears to be on strike at the Portuguese club, having neglected to turn up for the start of pre-season training today, as first reported by Mais Futebol.

The Athletic’s report adds that Gyokeres is furious with Sporting and feels they’ve gone back on their word to let him go for the €60m plus €10m which Arsenal have offered.

How will Viktor Gyokeres transfer saga end?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can make any progress on this deal, but the fact that Gyokeres is pushing so hard for the move will surely help the north London giants.

The 27-year-old seems determined to get his move, and Fabrizio Romano has also spoken on YouTube about Arsenal continuing to try to reach an agreement with Sporting.

? EXCLUSIVE ?@FabrizioRomano tells @caughtoffside that Arsenal's deal for Viktor Gyokeres has NOT collapsed! Full info below ?? pic.twitter.com/10ZMFWWbnt — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 11, 2025

“Arsenal are in very advanced talks for Viktor Gyokeres and that doesn’t change. So it remains advanced. It remains concrete. It remains absolutely on,” Romano said.

“Then the deal was not done because before calling the deal done, you need an agreement club to club. The agreement with Gyokeres remains done. It’s a five years contract.”

Gyokeres looks like the prolific striker Arsenal need

Top Scorers In Europe In 2025 Goals Kylian Mbappe 29 Viktor Gyokeres 27 Ousmane Dembele 25 Victor Osimhen 25 Vangelis Pavlidis 22 Serhou Guirassy 22

Gyokeres has a stunning record of 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting, having established himself as one of the very finest centre-forwards in Europe since his move from Coventry City two years ago.

Arsenal lacked goal-scorers last season, with no one in their current squad even reaching double figures for league goals.

Even if Gyokeres has yet to prove himself in the Premier League, he looks like someone who shouldn’t have too much trouble giving Mikel Arteta an upgrade on what he already has in attack.