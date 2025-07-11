Report: Aston Villa set to discuss swap transfer with Turkish club

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Matty Cash and Donyell Malen of Aston Villa
Matty Cash and Donyell Malen of Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Besiktas could reportedly be set to hold talks over a swap transfer deal involving Donyell Malen and Semih Kilicsoy.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Aksam, there is interest in Kilicsoy from Villa and other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Leeds United.

It seems there could also be the possibility of Villa using Malen as a makeweight in any deal for Kilicsoy this summer.

This is despite Malen only just moving to Villa Park back in January, making the move from Borussia Dortmund.

It would probably be fair to say the Netherlands international has been slightly underwhelming at Villa so far, so it perhaps makes sense that Unai Emery would be ready to let him go.

Donyell Malen in action for Aston Villa
Donyell Malen in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa to offload Donyell Malen in swap transfer?

Malen had some good moments during his time at Dortmund, but he’d slightly fallen out of favour before leaving in January.

It’s now easy to see why, as he hasn’t really contributed enough for Villa, and a move to a less competitive league like the Turkish top flight could make sense as the next step for him at this stage in his career.

More Stories / Latest News
Noni Madueke and some Arteta Out graffiti near Arsenal's stadium
“Arteta Out” graffiti appears outside the Emirates as Arsenal close in on Madueke transfer
Newcastle show interest in £86.2m defender; but there’s a problem after internal talks
Darwin Nunez on the ball for Liverpool against Accrington Stanley
Sources: Euro giants preparing improved bid for Liverpool star as Reds hold out for €65-70m

There’ll be some Villa fans disappointed to see Malen leave, and there might perhaps be an argument for allowing the 26-year-old to stay for a bit longer to settle in to English football a bit better.

Kilicsoy looks like an exciting talent, however, so AVFC could do well to bring him in as an upgrade for Emery’s attack.

More Stories Donyell Malen Semih Kilicsoy

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Malen hasnt contributed enough? 3 goals in 298 minutes played in the PL, thats close to a goal a game. But didnt expect you lot to do your homework. Absolute joke.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *