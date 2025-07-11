Matty Cash and Donyell Malen of Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Besiktas could reportedly be set to hold talks over a swap transfer deal involving Donyell Malen and Semih Kilicsoy.

According to a report from Turkish outlet Aksam, there is interest in Kilicsoy from Villa and other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Leeds United.

It seems there could also be the possibility of Villa using Malen as a makeweight in any deal for Kilicsoy this summer.

This is despite Malen only just moving to Villa Park back in January, making the move from Borussia Dortmund.

It would probably be fair to say the Netherlands international has been slightly underwhelming at Villa so far, so it perhaps makes sense that Unai Emery would be ready to let him go.

Aston Villa to offload Donyell Malen in swap transfer?

Malen had some good moments during his time at Dortmund, but he’d slightly fallen out of favour before leaving in January.

It’s now easy to see why, as he hasn’t really contributed enough for Villa, and a move to a less competitive league like the Turkish top flight could make sense as the next step for him at this stage in his career.

There’ll be some Villa fans disappointed to see Malen leave, and there might perhaps be an argument for allowing the 26-year-old to stay for a bit longer to settle in to English football a bit better.

Kilicsoy looks like an exciting talent, however, so AVFC could do well to bring him in as an upgrade for Emery’s attack.