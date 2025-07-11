Newcastle want €30m Chelsea star after Elanga’s announcement

Newcastle vs Chelsea action shot (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs showing an interest in the potential €30m transfer of Chelsea central defender Axel Disasi.

The Magpies are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer, and Disasi is one of the names being considered.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, there is also interest from Villarreal in Disasi, whose asking price would likely be €30m.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will definitely pay that, but they are assessing the France international as an option in this transfer window.

Axel Disasi likely to leave Chelsea but is he good enough for Newcastle?

Although Disasi impressed at former club Monaco, prompting Chelsea to bring him to England, he hasn’t exactly looked that convincing during his time in the Premier League.

As well as struggling to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, Disasi didn’t look that impressive during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season either.

Newcastle fans might be justified in wondering if they could aim a little higher than Disasi, even if the 27-year-old’s availability for a pretty low fee makes him worth considering.

Chelsea set for major sales this summer

Disasi surely won’t be the only high-profile sale being made by Chelsea this summer as they have a lot of unwanted squad players they could do with shifting.

The Blues are also likely to let the likes of Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic and Carney Chukwuemeka move on if the right offers come in.

Disasi could raise CFC a decent amount of cash, even if it seems like Villa aren’t going to take up the option to sign him permanently.

It will be interesting to see how links with Newcastle and Villarreal progress in the weeks ahead.