Sources: Euro giants preparing improved bid for Liverpool star as Reds hold out for €65-70m

Napoli are ready to make an improved bid to Liverpool for the transfer of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, CaughtOffside understands.
The Serie A giants remain keen on Nunez as their priority target up front, and sources close to the situation expect them to make an improved offer of around €55m for him soon.
Nunez is for sale this summer, but Liverpool are also determined not to lose him on the cheap, and could ask for as much as €65-70m for the 26-year-old.
Speaking to well-connected sources to try to gauge the latest on the situation, it seems unlikely Napoli would go that high, but negotiations are expected to continue to try to reach a compromise.
Napoli to make new Darwin Nunez bid
“Nunez has already agreed on personal terms with Napoli and is open to the move,” one well-placed source told CaughtOffside.
“Now, Napoli are ready to go higher. The new bid is expected to be above €55m, and although the final number has not been decided yet, the club’s intention is clear: they want to exceed €60m in total to try and close the gap with Liverpool’s demands.”
The source added that Liverpool are “still asking for more than €65m, possibly even over €70m”, with the deal described as looking “complex”, but with Napoli determined to find a solution.
Nunez has flopped at Liverpool
Even if Nunez shone at Benfica and could prove a good signing for Napoli, there’s no doubt he’s been underwhelming at LFC.
|Nunez Liverpool stats
|Games
|Goals
|2022/23
|42
|15
|2023/24
|54
|18
|2024/25
|47
|7
With just 40 goals in 143 games for the Merseyside giants, it seems clear it’s time for Nunez to move on to try to revive his career.
We’ve seen a few Premier League flops doing well in Italy in recent times, so Nunez could perhaps follow in the footsteps of players like Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.
