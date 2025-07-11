Real Madrid sense opportunity to sign another star player from Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly revived their interest in the potential transfer of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate in the last few days.

The Spanish giants have just suffered a humiliation at this summer’s Club World Cup, losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Although Real signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth earlier this summer, it looks like they could do with further strengthening at the back.

Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio have not looked convincing, and that has led Real to look again at Konate, according to Marca.

Los Blancos may perhaps sense an opportunity as the report states Liverpool don’t want to lose the France international on a free, with his current contract due to expire next summer.

Ibrahima Konate could be a realistic transfer target for Real Madrid

Konate’s contract talks with Liverpool were previously reported as having stalled, as per the Guardian, so perhaps the Reds’ best bet might be to cash in on him now.

It would be a huge blow to lose a player of Konate’s calibre on a free, with the 26-year-old perhaps heading towards running down his deal like Trent Alexander-Arnold did before his move to the Bernabeu.

It makes sense that Madrid might now want to speed things up and see if they can convince LFC to sell Konate this summer.

New-look Liverpool back four next season?

If Konate leaves Anfield this summer, that will leave Arne Slot with just one player from his back four last season – Virgil van Dijk.

The experienced Dutch defender recently signed a new contract with Liverpool, but Alexander-Arnold left and has been replaced by Jeremie Frimpong.

Meanwhile, Milos Kerkez has also joined from Bournemouth, so could be set to take Andy Robertson’s place in Slot’s starting line up.

Losing Konate would be a big blow, but Liverpool might do well to bring in a fee for him now so they’re able to spend reasonable money on a top quality replacement.