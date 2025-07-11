“Closing in” – Fabrizio Romano clarifies major Arsenal transfer story as deal at “final stages”

Marco Asensio and Leandro Trossard (Photo by Warren Little, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard may reportedly not be heading for a transfer to Fenerbahce after all, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There were multiple claims about Trossard holding talks over a move to the Turkish giants, reported by the Times and others.

Now, however, Romano has posted on X about there being no truth to the talk of Trossard possibly making a move to Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, it seems they’re going for another attacking player instead as they close in on an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio, whose loan spell at Aston Villa recently came to an end.

See below for the two updates from Romano:

??? Fenerbahçe are closing in on Marco Asensio deal! Agreement at final stages with all parties involved. Asensio has accepted contract proposal and already said yes to Fenerbahçe as @yagosabuncuoglu reports. Final green light needed from PSG and then… here we go ? pic.twitter.com/AauAPPNnvL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2025

?? Fenerbahçe are not in concrete talks with Arsenal for Leandro Trossard despite reports. Arsenal have not received any formal approach or bid from the Turkish club for Trossard so far. pic.twitter.com/DGtSbNSs9R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2025

It seems Arsenal have not received any approaches for Trossard, and this story was not as “concrete” as other sources had made out.

Should Arsenal keep Leandro Trossard?

Arsenal struggled for goals last season so will likely be making plenty of changes to their attack this summer.

We already know that the Gunners are closing in on signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea, as per the Athletic and others, while CaughtOffside understands that progress is also being made on a deal to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

That could mean there’s no longer room for Trossard, who is also not getting any younger, so might quickly lose any potential re-sale value for Arsenal.

At the same time, however, the 30-year-old Belgium international has been a reliable squad player since joining Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023.

It might be wise to keep having someone like that on the bench next season, but it seems nothing has been decided yet either way.

AC Milan have also been linked with Trossard in recent times, as per a report from our friends at Sempre Milan, though this hasn’t developed into anything more concrete in the last few weeks.