“Closing in” – Fabrizio Romano clarifies major Arsenal transfer story as deal at “final stages”

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Marco Asensio and Leandro Trossard
Marco Asensio and Leandro Trossard (Photo by Warren Little, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard may reportedly not be heading for a transfer to Fenerbahce after all, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There were multiple claims about Trossard holding talks over a move to the Turkish giants, reported by the Times and others.

Now, however, Romano has posted on X about there being no truth to the talk of Trossard possibly making a move to Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, it seems they’re going for another attacking player instead as they close in on an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio, whose loan spell at Aston Villa recently came to an end.

See below for the two updates from Romano:

It seems Arsenal have not received any approaches for Trossard, and this story was not as “concrete” as other sources had made out.

Should Arsenal keep Leandro Trossard?

Arsenal struggled for goals last season so will likely be making plenty of changes to their attack this summer.

We already know that the Gunners are closing in on signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea, as per the Athletic and others, while CaughtOffside understands that progress is also being made on a deal to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard in action
Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard in action (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

That could mean there’s no longer room for Trossard, who is also not getting any younger, so might quickly lose any potential re-sale value for Arsenal.

At the same time, however, the 30-year-old Belgium international has been a reliable squad player since joining Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023.

More Stories / Latest News
Noni Madueke and some Arteta Out graffiti near Arsenal's stadium
“Arteta Out” graffiti appears outside the Emirates as Arsenal close in on Madueke transfer
Newcastle show interest in £86.2m defender; but there’s a problem after internal talks
Darwin Nunez on the ball for Liverpool against Accrington Stanley
Sources: Euro giants preparing improved bid for Liverpool star as Reds hold out for €65-70m

It might be wise to keep having someone like that on the bench next season, but it seems nothing has been decided yet either way.

AC Milan have also been linked with Trossard in recent times, as per a report from our friends at Sempre Milan, though this hasn’t developed into anything more concrete in the last few weeks.

More Stories Leandro Trossard Marco Asensio

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *