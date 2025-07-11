Talks prepared: Liverpool line up another ambitious signing, club will sell for £86m

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to hold talks over a potential transfer move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The French forward was one of the most impressive young attacking players in Europe last season, finishing the campaign with a total of 22 goals and 11 assists in 47 games in all competitions.

Ekitike is now apparently a top target for Liverpool, with Frankfurt said to have received information about the Reds preparing to enter into talks over a deal, according to Give Me Sport.

With Liverpool possibly being set to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, it makes sense that they’re looking into bringing in a new signing up front, and Ekitike looks like an ideal fit.

Hugo Ekitike transfer would be another statement by Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike in action for Eintracht Frankfurt last season
Hugo Ekitike in action for Eintracht Frankfurt last season (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

If LFC can add Ekitike alongside their other signings so far this summer, that would be quite the transfer window for the Premier League champions.

So far, Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, while Giorgi Mamardashvili has also joined after a deal was initially wrapped up last summer.

Ekitike would be another world class addition to potentially take Arne Slot’s side up a level as they look to build on last season’s title success.

Could other clubs enter the running for Ekitike?

Liverpool probably won’t be alone in pursuing Ekitike, with the 23-year-old also previously mentioned as a target for Manchester United in Fabrizio Romano’s report for CaughtOffside.

One imagines Ekitike would prioritise Champions League football, but it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can position themselves as favourites here.

Give Me Sport’s report also suggests that interest from the Saudi Pro League could be something to keep an eye on, though it would be a shame to see a top talent like this leaving Europe at this early stage in his career.

They also state that Eintracht are confident of bagging their £86m asking price for their star player.

