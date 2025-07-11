(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are interested in Edmond Tapsoba this summer but have yet to supply a bid.

The Magpies are understood to be keen to evolve their squad ahead after securing Champions League football for the 2025/26 season.

Eddie Howe’s men gained access to the competition after finishing fifth in the Premier League last term.

Newcastle had a woeful time with defensive injuries

The centre of defence is one key area the Premier League outfit can’t afford to neglect going into the next campaign.

Newcastle enjoyed an impressive season last time out that culminated with a Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool and the return of European football to St James’ Park.

That said, Howe’s hardly an easy route back into Europe. Key defender Sven Botman missed 13 games for the Magpies in 2024/25 after suffering consecutive knee injuries.

Jamaal Lascelles did not fare better than his defensive comrade. The Englishman spent the entire campaign on the sidelines owing to a cruciate ligament injury.

Players Games missed through injury Jamaal Lascelles 45 Sven Botman 13 Lewis Hall 13

With Champions League qualification set to add a minimum of eight games, potentially rising into double digits depending on how well Newcastle perform in the league phase.

Newcastle also have an age concern to work out

It’s worth pointing out that injuries won’t be the only thing on the mind of recruiters at St James’ Park.

The club currently has one of the oldest Premier League squads by average age – a problem the likes of Kieran Trippier (34), Fabian Schar (33), Dan Burn (33), Jamaal Lascelles (31), and Emil Krafth (30) are contributing to.

To be completely fair, being on the wrong side of 30 isn’t as dramatic a concern for centre-backs as it is for players higher up the pitch or with a duty to carry the ball up the flanks. But it’s a concern regardless.

Could Edmond Tapsoba move to the Premier League?

Newcastle have a need not just to lower their average squad age, but also to bring in quality and experience to progress in the Champions League. And that’s without sacrificing position in the Premier League.

On that note, Christian Falk confirmed Newcastle’s reported interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba (26).

There’s just one problem: the rather sizeable release clause attached.

“Newcastle have not yet submitted an offer for Edmond Tapsoba. Newcastle have shown interest in the defender, as Juventus have for Granit Xhaka,” the Bundesliga insider exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“However, the problem Newcastle (and any interested club) are facing is that the centre-back has a release clause of €100m [£86.2m]. This is a lot of money, and I don’t think Newcastle are prepared to pay this.

“More to the point, if Leverkusen are committed to the approach they’re discussing internally, they won’t sell him cheaper. So, I think he will stay at the BayArena. But let’s see what Newcastle are prepared to put on the table.”

Whilst the Magpies don’t appear to be in any immediate risk of PSR trouble, there has to be serious doubts expressed over the club’s ability to fork out £86.2m just on one signing.

It’s far more likely that Howe’s men would look to spread out their available funds in the pursuit of bolstering the squad.

