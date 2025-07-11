Fabrizio Romano says another flop is up for sale at Chelsea and Arsenal fans will be panicking…

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nicolas Jackson could be the next big name on his way out of Chelsea this summer.

The Blues have already sold Kepa Arrizabalaga to Arsenal, while Romano has been among the sources to report that Noni Madueke will be the next to swap Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium.

See below as Romano is now claiming Jackson has concrete chances of leaving Chelsea in this transfer window.

And Arsenal fans might be in a bit of a panic as the Senegal international supposedly has suitors from within the Premier League, while he’s too expensive for AC Milan…

?? Nicolas Jackson has chances to leave Chelsea this summer. After Noni Madueke to Arsenal, he could be the next one to try new chapter elsewhere. AC Milan asked for Jackson but Chelsea asking price is still too high. Premier League clubs are also keen and informed. ? pic.twitter.com/f2hpmUl4Q7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2025

Romano posted: “Nicolas Jackson has chances to leave Chelsea this summer. After Noni Madueke to Arsenal, he could be the next one to try new chapter elsewhere. AC Milan asked for Jackson but Chelsea asking price is still too high. Premier League clubs are also keen and informed.”

Where next for Nicolas Jackson after Chelsea struggles?

Jackson initially looked like an exciting young talent when he first moved to Chelsea, but he hasn’t really developed as many will have expected.

The 24-year-old has a record of 30 goals in 81 games across two seasons for CFC, and it’s probably right for the west London giants to see if they can do a bit better than that.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap have both joined Chelsea this summer, so that looks like spelling the end of Jackson’s career there.

Can Chelsea offload another player to Arsenal?

In the last few years we’ve seen Arsenal sign Kai Havertz, Jorginho and Kepa from Chelsea, while it looks like Madueke will be next.

Going back a bit further, the Gunners also brought in David Luiz, Willian and Petr Cech from their rivals, none of whom really impressed.

Arsenal fans will likely be worried that their search for a new striker could now take them to Jackson, who surely isn’t good enough for them either.

Gyökeres's move to Arsenal is about to collapse!!

That's where Armando Broja comes in… — Chelsea Queen (@CFC_V_) July 10, 2025

I have one more request @Arsenal.

Buy Broja and Disasi and get Chilwell for free. pic.twitter.com/OyOadXFbJk — ??? ????? (@SirJerry_cfc) July 10, 2025

Yeah 100% another massive bargain for Arsenal. See you next year for the Chalobah deal ? https://t.co/uX6BYwy3Ca — Gangatroni? (@Delv_5) July 10, 2025

As you can see above, there are already a few jokes by Chelsea fans trying to offload players they don’t want onto Arsenal.