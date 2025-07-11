£52m star given permission to travel to UK for Arsenal medical as transfer all but done

Noni Madueke in action and an Arsenal FC flag (Photo by Julian Finney, Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has reportedly been given permission to leave the club’s camp in the US to have a medical with Arsenal.

The England international has been with the Blues at this summer’s Club World Cup tournament, with Enzo Maresca’s side preparing to play in the final against Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday.

However, it may be that Madueke won’t be a part of the Chelsea squad now as he’s been allowed to travel back to the UK to have his Arsenal medical.

That’s according to David Ornstein in the X post below as the journalist explains that a £52m transfer has all but been finalised…

? Noni Madueke granted permission by Chelsea to leave camp in USA + undertake medical before completing Arsenal switch. 23yo will not train with #CFC & flies to UK today after full agreement reached on £52m deal – 5yr #AFC contract in place @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/mvhLhft6VM — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 11, 2025

Madueke might have had a role to play for Chelsea in Sunday’s final against PSG, but it wouldn’t have been guaranteed, so perhaps he won’t feel like he’s missing much.

The 23-year-old has already agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal, according to Ornstein, so it looks like he’s ready and keen to get started at the Emirates Stadium.

Noni Madueke transfer nearly done, but can he silence Arsenal critics?

Madueke clearly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, having mostly been a little underwhelming during his time at Stamford Bridge, and with Arsenal fans not at all happy about this deal.

There’s been some ‘Arteta Out’ graffiti in response to this news, while an anti-Madueke petition has also gone viral, attracting thousands of signatures.

This seems a bit over the top from Gooners, but it remains to be seen if this is truly representative of how most fans feel or just a lot of noise from a vocal minority.

Madueke on the way up, insists Chelsea expert

Speaking to Will Faulks of Chelsea News, he made it clear that he saw Madueke as someone who looked to be showing improvement after just over two years of developing in west London.

“It’s easy to understand why Arsenal fans aren’t too keen on signing Noni Madueke – for all his talent he can be very frustrating, and plenty of Chelsea supporters aren’t too bothered to see him go,” Faulks told CaughtOffside.

“But the Gunners should give him a chance – he’s increasingly productive in front of goal, and in a well structured side like Arsenal it’s easy to see him improving even more and ironing out the weaknesses that remain in his game.

“There are almost as many Chelsea fans frustrated by the sale as there Arsenal fans who are against the move. Plenty of Blues feel they’ve suffered through two and a half years of developing the England winger; only to now sell him just as he’s about to go to a new level. It will interesting to see which side end up feeling they got the best of this deal a few years down the line.”