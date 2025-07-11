Major Tottenham transfer currently being cancelled as club take legal action

Tottenham’s move to sign England midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is currently off due to Nottingham Forest look set to take legal action over the deal.
According to Sky Sports, it seems Forest are not happy with how Spurs approached this deal, and it looks to be cancelled for the time being.
See below for the full report as Tottenham look to have been dealt a major blow in their bid to sign the talented 25-year-old, who was a star performer for Forest last season…
BREAKING: Morgan Gibbs-White's move to Tottenham Hotspur is on hold as Sky Sports News understands that Nottingham Forest are preparing a complaint to the Premier League over alleged illegal conduct surrounding the transfer ? pic.twitter.com/ZP6ovJ7rhE
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 11, 2025
Sky claim Forest feel Spurs made an illegal approach for Gibbs-White and were never granted permission to speak to him.
It will be interesting to see how this develops, but for now it’s certainly bad news for THFC in what would surely have been a fantastic signing.
Gibbs-White impressed in the Premier League last season and looks like someone capable of making the next step up in his career.
All change at Tottenham this summer with new manager and new signings
Last season was a bit of a disaster for Tottenham, even if they ended on a high by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.
That still wasn’t enough to keep Ange Postecoglou in a job, however, with the north Londoners finishing in 17th place in the Premier League table.
That’s just one place above the relegation zone, with the team losing 22 times and conceding 65 goals in total.
Thomas Frank has now arrived from Brentford to take over as manager, while Mohammed Kudus has been confirmed as signing from West Ham.
If they can get Gibbs-White in as well, that would surely go down as superb business, but we’ll have to see how this dispute with Forest is resolved.
Neither club are commenting on the situation for the moment, but this will surely continue to be one to watch out for in the coming days and weeks.
If Gibbs White wants to go and his contractual release clause is being paid IN FULL then surely it’s a done deal. Otherwise Gibbs White could sue for breach of contract.
Manchester United have just signed Cunha quickly by paying his release clause. Same situation.
Sounds like sour grapes from the notts forest chairman. It’s his fault as he rubber stamped the 60mil release clause.
All players are tapped up indirectly via agents who are negotiating the best deals for their clients. Look at Romero at spurs being called up constantly by clubs abroad to join them.
The release clause is in his contract. Done deal. Move on.