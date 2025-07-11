Major Tottenham transfer currently being cancelled as club take legal action

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s move to sign England midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is currently off due to Nottingham Forest look set to take legal action over the deal.

According to Sky Sports, it seems Forest are not happy with how Spurs approached this deal, and it looks to be cancelled for the time being.

See below for the full report as Tottenham look to have been dealt a major blow in their bid to sign the talented 25-year-old, who was a star performer for Forest last season…

Sky claim Forest feel Spurs made an illegal approach for Gibbs-White and were never granted permission to speak to him.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but for now it’s certainly bad news for THFC in what would surely have been a fantastic signing.

Gibbs-White impressed in the Premier League last season and looks like someone capable of making the next step up in his career.

All change at Tottenham this summer with new manager and new signings

Last season was a bit of a disaster for Tottenham, even if they ended on a high by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

That still wasn’t enough to keep Ange Postecoglou in a job, however, with the north Londoners finishing in 17th place in the Premier League table.

That’s just one place above the relegation zone, with the team losing 22 times and conceding 65 goals in total.

Thomas Frank has now arrived from Brentford to take over as manager, while Mohammed Kudus has been confirmed as signing from West Ham.

If they can get Gibbs-White in as well, that would surely go down as superb business, but we’ll have to see how this dispute with Forest is resolved.

Neither club are commenting on the situation for the moment, but this will surely continue to be one to watch out for in the coming days and weeks.