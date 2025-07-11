Exclusive: “He only wants to play for Mikel Arteta” – Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal transfer is on

Viktor Gyokeres lining up for the Swedish national team (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

The deal for Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal has NOT collapsed, despite the reports in Portugal in the recent days.

Arsenal remain in conversations with Sporting for the striker and the deal is absolutely on. There is still a small gap in valuation, still a gap between the two clubs, so it’s a work in progress between Arsenal and Sporting to reach an agreement.

What’s important to say is that Viktor Gyokeres will not show up in training anymore for Sporting. The player’s intention is very clear – it’s valid for today, tomorrow, and any other day at this stage of the summer transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres only wants transfer to Arsenal

Gyokeres only wants to go to Arsenal. He believes his story with Sporting is over, he wants to leave the club to try something different.

So, the agreement between Gyokeres and Arsenal remains valid – a five-year contract until 2030. It’s also important to be clear that he’s more than given his priority to the Gunners – he only wants to play for Mikel Arteta.

Gyokeres doesn’t want to show up anymore for Sporting, and he’s not entertaining talks with any other club in recent days. So, it’s full focus on Arsenal for Viktor Gyokeres, just waiting for the two clubs to reach a final agreement and for Gyokeres to become the new striker for Arteta and for Arsenal’s project.

VIKTOR GYOKERES PLAYER PROFILE