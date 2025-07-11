Arsenal target misses training session with current club as he pushes for Gunners transfer

Viktor Gyokeres warming up with his Sporting teammates (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres has not turned up for pre-season training with Sporting Lisbon as he looks to push through a transfer to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old was not in attendance for the start of pre-season with Sporting today, according to a report from Mais Futebol.

This follows Fabrizio Romano reporting on his YouTube channel that Gyokeres was adamant he wanted to leave the Portuguese club for a move to Arsenal.

Romano also made it clear that Gyokeres had no plans to return to train with Sporting again or play for them ever again.

It now seems that has come to pass, and Arsenal fans will hope this means a deal is close to being struck.

Viktor Gyokeres doing his best to force Arsenal transfer

It certainly seems like Gyokeres is doing his best to force Sporting into letting him join Arsenal.

The former Coventry City man has also apparently given up a part of his salary from Sporting to help pay for his way out of the club, according to Record.

? EXCLUSIVE ?@FabrizioRomano tells @caughtoffside that Arsenal's deal for Viktor Gyokeres has NOT collapsed! Full info below ?? pic.twitter.com/10ZMFWWbnt — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 11, 2025

Gyokeres’ message really couldn’t be much clearer: he wants out of Sporting, and it seems Arsenal is his dream destination.

In another YouTube post, Romano also stated that Gyokeres had informed Manchester United of his preference to joining Arsenal.

Arsenal rebuilding their attack

As well as a new striker, we could see multiple attacking midfield signings for Arsenal this summer.

While Gyokeres will be tasked with finishing off chances, it could be that they’ll be being supplied to him by Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal expected to approach Crystal Palace to formally discuss Eberechi Eze. Palace attacker still high in #AFC’s thinking, as revealed. It follows positive talks with the player camp. Eze separate to Noni Madueke talks.? pic.twitter.com/nb89gLx6rL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 10, 2025

As per Ben Jacobs in the X post above, Arsenal’s move to sign Madueke from Chelsea is separate from their interest in Crystal Palace star Eze.

Madueke should provide cover on either the right or left flank, allowing Mikel Arteta to rotate the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli a bit more often.

Eze, meanwhile, can play on the left or in a more central role, perhaps giving AFC an alternative to Martin Odegaard after his slight dip in form last season.