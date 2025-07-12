“The club needs to explain” – Arsenal legend questions one major transfer decision

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has appeared to question the decision to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea as the deal edges closer to completion.

A full agreement has been reported as being close, as per the Athletic and others, and it would be fair to say it’s not gone down too well with the Arsenal fanbase.

We’ve seen an anti-Madueke petition appear online, while there has even been ‘Arteta out’ graffiti popping up near the Emirates Stadium in response to the deal.

It seems Campbell is also a little puzzled by the deal, even if he didn’t go as far as to call for manager Mikel Arteta to be sacked over it.

Arsenal need to explain transfer decisions like Noni Madueke, says Gunners legend Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell during his time as Macclesfield Town manager
Sol Campbell during his time as Macclesfield Town manager (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Speaking to the Metro, Campbell said it might be helpful for Arsenal to explain to the fans what their plan is for players that are brought in.

“I’ve seen him play, and he’s a very dynamic, keep-going kind of player that can cause problems when he gets into the final third.

“I think most people are probably thinking, ‘Do we need him?’. He’s a quality player, but I think the club needs to explain why they’re getting certain players in and how it’s going to fit into our system.

“It’s important to explain that to the players and the fans.”

What can Madueke offer to Arsenal?

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea vs Wolves
Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea vs Wolves (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Madueke is primarily a right winger, so it may be that his arrival is mostly down to Arsenal wanting more depth behind Bukayo Saka.

The north London giants really struggled when Saka was injured for a large chunk of last season, but Madueke could be more reliable cover, or a good rotation option to help prevent Saka getting burnt out like that again.

The England international can also play on the left, so could give AFC something a bit different in that department after the inconsistent form of both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard last season.

  1. He’s versatile and can play on bought wings. I guess he’s mainly a competitor to Martinelli, and a potential backup for Saka.

