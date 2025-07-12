Chelsea in the picture to sign €65m winger who’s rated even more highly than Jamie Gittens

Karim Adeyemi in action for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs in the picture to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s German winger Karim Adeyemi.

The Blues have already signed Jamie Gittens from the Bundesliga giants this summer, but it seems Adeyemi is even more highly regarded.

That’s according to a report from Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, who state that Dortmund would ideally not want to sell Adeyemi.

This has led them to put an asking price of at least €65m on the player’s head, though it hasn’t stopped Chelsea and Newcastle from hovering for a potential deal.

Will Karim Adeyemi be on the move this summer?

Alternatively, one of the most reliable transfer journalists in the industry, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that it doesn’t look like Adeyemi will be moving this summer.

Posting on X, he said there have not been any talks over the 23-year-old leaving Dortmund this summer, despite speculation…

???? Despite new links with Italian clubs, Karim Adeyemi now plans to stay at Borussia Dortmund. He’s happy at the club and no talks over move took place this summer so far. pic.twitter.com/QCHk6dak7K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2025

Romano said: “Despite new links with Italian clubs, Karim Adeyemi now plans to stay at Borussia Dortmund. He’s happy at the club and no talks over move took place this summer so far.”

It will be interesting to see if this changes, though one imagines Chelsea don’t particularly need to raid Dortmund again after landing a similarly exciting young talent in the form of Gittens to strengthen their attack.

What about Newcastle’s Adeyemi interest?

It’s also debatable if Newcastle really need Adeyemi after their recent signing of Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, who has joined from Nottingham Forest.

One imagines clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle will continue to monitor Adeyemi as a potential target for the future, but he doesn’t make sense as a priority for right now.

The Germany international is an important player for Dortmund, and though they’ve often sold a lot of their star names, they probably won’t want to sanction another major sale like this after allowing Gittens to leave.