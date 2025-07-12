Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from iNews, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the 21-year-old central defender, along with Newcastle United.

Scalvini is on the radar of Premier League champions Liverpool as well.

Italian defender tempted to join

The report claims that Scalvini is flattered by the interest from Newcastle, and he would be open to the idea of moving to the Premier League. However, Newcastle will have to pay around £50 million to sign Scalvini. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay up.

They have already done the preliminary groundwork regarding a potential move.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has reportedly spoken to the defender regarding Newcastle on international duty. He is hoping to convince the young defender to join the club.

Newcastle need someone like Giorgio Scalvini

Newcastle looked vulnerable at the back last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they will be up against world-class attacking players. Signing a quality defender should be one of their priorities.

Scalvini could be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman. Newcastle have a transfer budget of around £150 million, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for any player. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help the Italian fulfil his potential.

Atalanta will not make it easy for the player to move on. Newcastle will have to pay the asking price in order to get the deal done. It will also be interesting to see if Tonali can convince the player to join up with him at the Premier League club.