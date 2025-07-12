Journalist claims Liverpool “won’t rule out” surprise €50m transfer deal this summer

Could Arne Slot lose Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate? (Photo by Clive Brunskill, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be prepared to sell French central defender Ibrahima Konate this summer if he won’t sign a new contract.

It seems the Reds could somewhat surprisingly sanction Konate’s departure for around €50m, in which case the player would push to negotiate a move to Real Madrid, according to journalist Anton Meana, speaking to Cadena SER, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool and they surely won’t want to let him go, especially as they’ve already had to deal with selling Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in this window as well.

Ibrahima Konate to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?

As we recently reported, Konate has rejected Liverpool’s new contract offers and his situation has Real Madrid on alert.

Sources informed us that Konate’s stance could see Madrid accelerate their efforts to land Konate, and now things seem like they could be heading in that direction.

Marca have also reported on Real being eager to sign Konate to replace struggling duo Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger.

Meanwhile, Meana said: “The Anfield team won’t rule out putting Konate on the market this summer for around €50m if they see he doesn’t renew. If that happens, the player will ask to negotiate with Real Madrid.”

Should Liverpool cash in on Konate or take the hit?

Different fans will have differing views on this, but LFC could now have a big decision to make.

Losing Konate would be a blow, even if they bring in a transfer fee for him, so some might argue it’s worth keeping him for one more year and then losing him for free at the end of his contract.

On the other hand, it might also be better to just accept that Konate no longer wants to be at the club, and raise some cash to find a replacement as soon as possible.

What would you do if you were in charge of the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!