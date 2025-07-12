A Leeds United corner flag is seen commemorating Remembrance Day (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to bring in a quality goalkeeper, and they have identified Vanja Milinkovic-Savic as a potential target.

According to TMW, Leeds have shown great interest in signing the goalkeeper and contacts with Torino are ongoing. The player will cost around €22 million because of a release clause in his contract.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to pay up. They need a reliable goalkeeper, and Milinkovic-Savic would be an upgrade on Illan Meslier. The French goalkeeper was underwhelming last season, and Leeds need an upgrade on him. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need better quality players to survive in the top flight.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic would improve Leeds

Milinkovic-Savic has done quite well for Torino, and he can do well in the Premier League as well. The former Manchester United player, who was released by the club before he could make his debut for them, might feel that he has unfinished business in England. He could be tempted to join Leeds United. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic recently as well. Chelsea were also keeping tabs on him.

The asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality. He has the experience and the ability to make an instant impact in English football. Meanwhile, Leeds will face competition from Italian champions Napoli. They are interested in the goalkeeper as well.

Torino ready to cash in

On the other hand, Torino have already identified a replacement for the goalkeeper. They are looking to sign Wladimiro Falcone.

It is evident that the Italian outfit are prepared to cash in on the goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds decide to pay the asking price. The release clause is quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. Milinkovic-Savic could easily justify the investment in the near future.