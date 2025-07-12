(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are interested in signing the Inter Milan youngster Francesco Pio Esposito during the summer transfer window.

According to FCInterNews, Leicester will face competition from Nottingham Forest as well. The teenager is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He is a key player for Italy under-21s, and he could be a future asset for Leicester if they can get the deal done.

According to reports, they have already submitted an offer to sign the player. Marti Cifuentes is looking to complete his first signing for Leicester City, and it remains to be seen whether he can sign the Italian.

Esposito has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

Francesco Pio Esposito is a promising young talent

The 20-year-old centre forward was on loan at Spezia Calcio last season, and he scored 19 goals in all competitions. He has the quality to develop into a top player in future, and regular football at Leicester City could be ideal for him. The Foxes could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The 20-year-old could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Championship. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him, and he should look to head out in search of regular playing time.

Nottingham keen on the player

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will be an attractive destination as well. They are in the Premier League, and they have the resources to get the deal done as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The 20-year-old must seek gametime assurance before joining an English club this summer.

The Foxes will be looking to fight for promotion next season, and they will look to get back into the Premier League. Signing the 20-year-old attacker will help them improve going forward.