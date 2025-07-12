“Discussions ongoing” – Fabrizio Romano delivers positive Liverpool update

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Rio Ngumoha and Fabrizio Romano
Rio Ngumoha and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are set to advance in talks over a new contract for exciting youngster Rio Ngumoha.

The Reds are in discussions over a new deal for Ngumoha, with the club looking to do what they can to keep the talented winger at the club.

The 16-year-old, formerly in Chelsea’s academy, will soon be eligible for a professional contract, and one imagines there isn’t a big risk of Liverpool losing him.

Ngumoha only joined Liverpool recently, and it seems like he’s at the right club to aid his development at the highest level.

See below for Romano’s update on X this morning…

Romano said: “Liverpool are planning to advance for new deal talks with talented winger Rio Ngumoha. Discussions ongoing for 2008 born talent to sign new long term contract.”

Liverpool building for the future

Ngumoha could end up being a fine signing for the long-term at LFC, with English football increasingly producing a lot of top young players.

Ngumoha came through Chelsea’s academy initially, which has also produced big names like Declan Rice and Mason Mount, as well as current Blues first-team stars like Reece James and Levi Colwill.

Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League
Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)
More Stories / Latest News
Report: Liverpool star makes it clear what the Reds must do to keep him at the club
Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt
Offers expected: Liverpool a “concrete option” for potential €100m transfer
Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres
“That’s what Gyokeres wants” – Lawyer explains how Arsenal could sign Sporting striker for free

If Ngumoha can end up having that kind of impact at Liverpool, he could be a key player for Arne Slot in not that long.

A skilful attacking player, Ngumoha also looks similar in his playing style to the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman at Arsenal.

More Stories Rio Ngumoha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *