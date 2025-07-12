“Discussions ongoing” – Fabrizio Romano delivers positive Liverpool update

Rio Ngumoha and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are set to advance in talks over a new contract for exciting youngster Rio Ngumoha.

The Reds are in discussions over a new deal for Ngumoha, with the club looking to do what they can to keep the talented winger at the club.

The 16-year-old, formerly in Chelsea’s academy, will soon be eligible for a professional contract, and one imagines there isn’t a big risk of Liverpool losing him.

Ngumoha only joined Liverpool recently, and it seems like he’s at the right club to aid his development at the highest level.

See below for Romano’s update on X this morning…

??? Liverpool are planning to advance for new deal talks with talented winger Rio Ngumoha. Discussions ongoing for 2008 born talent to sign new long term contract. pic.twitter.com/O1jpImIXOc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2025

Romano said: “Liverpool are planning to advance for new deal talks with talented winger Rio Ngumoha. Discussions ongoing for 2008 born talent to sign new long term contract.”

Liverpool building for the future

Ngumoha could end up being a fine signing for the long-term at LFC, with English football increasingly producing a lot of top young players.

Ngumoha came through Chelsea’s academy initially, which has also produced big names like Declan Rice and Mason Mount, as well as current Blues first-team stars like Reece James and Levi Colwill.

If Ngumoha can end up having that kind of impact at Liverpool, he could be a key player for Arne Slot in not that long.

A skilful attacking player, Ngumoha also looks similar in his playing style to the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman at Arsenal.