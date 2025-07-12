Alexander Isak scores against Liverpool in last season's Carabao Cup final (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are being tipped to consider a stunning swap deal transfer to finally land top target Alexander Isak from Newcastle United this summer.

The Sweden international has been a world class performer during his time at St James’ Park, and has attracted strong interest from both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Newcastle will surely demand crazy money for Isak, however, as they seem highly unlikely to let him go while they’re continuing to progress after winning silverware and qualifying for the Champions League last season.

Still, the Daily Express have suggested that there could be a possibility for Liverpool to try using Harvey Elliott as part of any deal for Isak.

Liverpool could try stunning swap deal for Alexander Isak

It seems highly unlikely that LFC or anyone else could pay the £150m or more required to buy Isak outright, so a cash-plus-player deal could make the most sense.

It’s been reported that Newcastle have an interest in Reds midfielder Elliott, so it makes sense that he could be offered to Eddie Howe’s side.

The 22-year-old hasn’t quite made it as a key player for Liverpool, and it might now be time to move on in order to play more regularly.

Elliott shone for the England Under-21s this summer and that will surely only have boosted his profile to clubs like Newcastle.

The Express claim Elliott is now fully expected to leave Anfield, with Arne Slot already having plenty of depth in that area of his squad.

A new striker like Isak, however, could make sense as a priority as Darwin Nunez will likely be leaving this summer.

Liverpool have also been linked with Hugo Ekitike as another option up front.