Luis Diaz of Liverpool warms up with his teammates. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and he could be open to leaving the club this summer.

According to TBR football, the player has made it clear that he wants a new and improved contract with the Premier League Champions; otherwise, he could leave.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are among the clubs interested in Diaz. Liverpool value him at £50 million, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to shell out the asking price.

Alternatively, Liverpool could offer him a lucrative contract and convince him to stay. The player’s representatives are reportedly frustrated with the situation, and they want a concrete decision from the club soon.

Liverpool set to cash in on Luis Diaz?

He has been an important player for the club, but there is no doubt that he is an expendable asset. Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz, and he is capable of operating from the left. In that case, selling the South American and replacing him with a reliable centre forward would be ideal.

Liverpool need an upgrade on Darwin Nunez. The South American scored just seven goals last season, and Liverpool cannot hope to win major trophies with him, leading the line for them.

The Colombian International’s departure could bring in the funds to sign a reliable striker this summer. It will be interesting to see what Liverpool decides. Diaz has been a key player for them, but he can be quite inconsistent.

The player could fancy a new challenge

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Barcelona or Bayern Munich will be attractive for any player. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to win major trophies. He has already won the English league title, and this could be the right time for him to seek a fresh start.