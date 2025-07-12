Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has picked up a hamstring injury and is set to miss the pre-season tour.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is now facing a race against time to be fit for the Premier League opener. According to a report from The Telegraph, Manchester United are now planning to dip into the transfer market in order to bring in a new goalkeeper.

The player was initially linked with an exit, but Ruben Amorim decided to stick with Onana. He will need to alter his transfer plans now.

Andre Onana injury a blessing in disguise?

Manchester United need another reliable goalkeeper, and injury could prove to be a blessing in disguise for them. The Cameroon International was quite underwhelming last season, and he needs to be replaced. Manchester United need a quality goalkeeper if they are serious about fighting for trophies.

If they can bring in a talented alternative to Onana, and he manages to impress during pre-season, he might be able to hold down a place in the starting lineup.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Manchester United have been linked with multiple goalkeepers in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Onana must look to improve if he wants to start for Manchester United regularly. He was a reliable goalkeeper during his time in Italy, but he has not been able to adapt to English football so far. His error-prone performances have cost his side valuable points.

Man United need quality additions

Manchester United finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and a club of their stature should be pushing for a place in the top four at the very least. It will be interesting to see if they can plug the weaknesses in their squad during the summer transfer window and bounce back strongly. A reliable goalkeeper could make a huge difference for them next season.

They should look to sign a goalkeeper capable of starting for them every week and pushing Onana to improve.