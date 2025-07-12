Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres continues to be linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are very interested in securing his signature, but journalist Pedro Sousa has now revealed that Manchester United would happily outbid them for the Swedish International.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already worked with the player during their time together at the Portuguese club, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to try their luck.

“There are clubs that want to pay 70 million plus 10 million. Manchester United would pay 70 million plus 10 million tomorrow, but I don’t know if he (Frederico Varandas) still answers the phone to Ruben Amorim. Atlético de Madrid, Juventus,” he said via Leonino.

Player wants Arsenal move

The striker is very keen on a move to Arsenal, and recent reports claim that Gyokeres would be willing to go on a strike to force a move to the London club. In that case, it would be ideal for Manchester United to move on to other targets.

Manchester United need a quality striker this summer. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been quite underwhelming, and they need to be replaced. On the other hand, Arsenal need an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus as well.

Viktor Gyokeres would transform both teams

The Swedish International striker scored 54 goals last season, and he could transform both teams in the attack. He will want to join a big club capable of winning trophies. Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, whereas Arsenal are fighting for the league title and the Champions League regularly. They are likely to be a more attractive destination, and it is no surprise that he wants to join them.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. This is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join an elite club. He has already proven himself in Portugal, and he will look to prove his qualities in the Premier League now.

Gyokeres is a world-class player, and he has been hailed as a “top player” by Arsenal star David Raya.