Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge on. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Botafogo goalkeeper, John Victor, during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United need more quality and depth in that area of the pitch, and a report from GOAL Brasil claims that they are willing to pay his release clause.

Botafogo are already looking at potential replacements for the 29-year-old goalkeeper. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can wrap up the move quickly.

Man United need another goalkeeper

They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and the Brazilian could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

He has the quality and experience, and John Victor could compete with Andre Onana for the starting spot. The African goalkeeper recently picked up a hamstring injury, and he will miss pre-season. Victor could fill in for him. The Brazilian goalkeeper will look to establish himself as a player for Manchester United.

Onana was quite disappointing last season, and the South American will certainly fancy his chances of taking his spot in the starting lineup. He has shown his ability in Brazil, and he has the quality to thrive in England as well.

John Victor could fancy an Old Trafford move

The transfer to the Premier League will be a huge step up in his career, and this is a golden opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at the highest level. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down.

The goalkeeper is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move on and take on a new challenge. It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly and make an instant impact at Manchester United.