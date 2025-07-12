“By this time next week…” – Pundit makes “worrying” Manchester United transfer claim

Ruben Amorim and Stan Collymore (Photo by Ben Roberts, Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United may still find themselves in a difficult situation with regards to transfers by this time next week, according to Stan Collymore.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column, the former Liverpool man made it clear he’s worried about Man Utd’s slow start to the summer transfer window.

It now looks like the Red Devils are close to starting pre-season with only one new signing coming in, as Matheus Cunha has completed his move from Wolves, but the Bryan Mbeumo saga is continuing to drag on.

Collymore is also concerned for United that they’ve still got the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho on their books, not to mention others such as Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

Stan Collymore on worrying Manchester United transfer situation

Collymore also questioned if MUFC still have that pulling power that they used to, even if they remain a big name in world football.

“I worry that Man United haven’t got rid of players. I think that players are going to have to turn up to pre-season eventually. And no matter much players like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho want to leave, they will need to turn up for pre-season if they are still contracted to the club,” the pundit said.

“I think that Man United need to have a clean slate, so it is worrying that they haven’t got rid of anybody that they want to get rid of yet.

“By this time next week, they may get it all right, get rid of four or five players and bring two or three in. But at the moment, I think that the early optimism of Man United fans saying that it was still one of the clubs to go to is starting to decline.

“Yes, guys like Cunha and Mbeumo have said that they only want to go to Man United. But while there are agents sniffing around and touting someone like Mbeumo to another club because talks are running on for so long.

“So Manchester United need to be very careful and start to get some of these deals over the line, both incoming and outgoing. Otherwise, I can see it being a very, very tricky summer transfer window for them. And as a consequence, a potentially big question mark as to how the season will pan out for them.”

Man United urgently need to get transfers done

United had their worst season in living memory last term, finishing without any silverware and all the way down in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Ruben Amorim inherited a struggling squad, and will surely have hoped to do more work to make changes to the playing personnel by now.

Most fans will likely share the concerns raised by Collymore, as this window just doesn’t seem to have been approached with the kind of seriousness required.