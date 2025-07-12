“Would pay” – Journalist claims Man United would meet club’s demands to sign top Arsenal transfer target

Ruben Amorim waving at Manchester United fans (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United would reportedly be happy to pay the money Sporting Lisbon are asking for for Swedish goal machine Viktor Gyokeres.

The Red Devils could do with a new striker after the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund in his two years at Old Trafford, and Gyokeres looks like one of the best on the market at the moment.

Ollie Watkins is another name being linked with Man Utd, as per the Daily Mirror, but one imagines Ruben Amorim would absolutely relish the chance to work with his former player Gyokeres again.

Still, the issue with that is that the reliable Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Gyokeres only wants Arsenal.

Sporting won’t answer Viktor Gyokeres calls from Man United

Another issue may be that Sporting’s president might not be ready to answer the phone to United, having lost their manager Amorim to the Premier League giants last year.

That’s the claim being made by journalist Pedro Sousa to Leonino, as he claims MUFC would happily pay what’s required to beat Arsenal to Gyokeres “tomorrow” if they could.

“There are clubs that want to pay €70m plus €10m. Manchester United would pay €70m plus €10m tomorrow, but I don’t know if he (Frederico Varandas) is still answering the phone to Ruben Amorim,” Sousa said.

Arsenal remain favourites for Gyokeres transfer

One imagines it might be tricky luring top players to United right now after they suffered such a dire season in 2024/25.

It was one of the worst seasons in living memory for the Red Devils, who finished 15th in the table and lost the Europa League final to a poor Tottenham side.

Gyokeres would surely do much better to move to Arsenal, who look just one or two top class attacking signings away from being title favourites.

The 27-year-old would get Champions League football at the Emirates Stadium, as well as a chance to play under the highly regarded Mikel Arteta.

Amorim may be his former manager, but there’s no guarantee the Portuguese tactician will even last that much longer after such a poor start to his Old Trafford reign.