Revealed: Barcelona plan talks over surprise loan move for €50m-rated Chelsea misfit

Nicolas Jackson and Pedro Neto in action for Chelsea at the Club World Cup (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Barcelona are among the clubs showing an interest in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with their sporting director Deco planning talks over a loan move.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Jackson’s future is in some doubt this summer, with a number of clubs showing an interest.

Although Chelsea are expected to ask for around €50m to let the Senegal international go, Barca are currently showing the strongest interest and would like to discuss a loan deal.

The Catalan giants are admirers of Jackson and would like a rotation option up front for the season ahead, with the ageing Robert Lewandowski perhaps unlikely to be able to play 90 minutes week in, week out for that much longer.

Nicolas Jackson transfer suitors revealed

Sources were also able to confirm that Jackson has interest from elsewhere in the Premier League in the form of both Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have also shown an interest in the 24-year-old, but that saga may already be over as he’s considered too expensive for them.

Napoli are another Serie A club considering Jackson as an option, but for now their top target up front has been Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez.

Napoli’s negotiations for Nunez have proven challenging, however, so it makes sense to explore alternatives.

Jackson’s Chelsea career surely coming to an end

It’s not been the best summer for Jackson, who has struggled to impress for Chelsea at the Club World Cup.

On top of that, CFC have signed both Joao Pedro and Liam Delap as new options up front, which seems a clear signal that Jackson is about to drop down the pecking order.

Interestingly, though, one source stated that Chelsea “are cautious about selling to domestic rivals”, which suggests there are plenty inside Stamford Bridge who still rate the player highly.

This could perhaps give Barcelona the edge in the race for Jackson’s signature, as it would mean a move abroad, while a loan might also give Chelsea the chance to use him again if he shows signs of improvement in the next year or so.