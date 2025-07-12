A Sunderland flag flutters in the breeze prior to a Barclays Premier League match. (Photo by Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

Sunderland are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Charlie Cresswell from French outfit Toulouse.

The 22-year-old is highly rated, and Sunderland recently sent scouts to watch the player in action. According to former scout Mick Brown, Regis Le Bris is looking to improve his defensive unit, and he has identified the England under-21 international as a target.

“Sunderland have been looking at Charlie Cresswell,” he told Football Insider. “They had scouts at the Under-21 Euros and from what I hear they were impressed by what they saw. “He only left Leeds last year, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him come back to the Premier League. “It will probably be for at least double what he left for, though, because that’s how these things work when you have Premier League clubs battling for a deal.”

Charlie Cresswell could be an asset

Cresswell has impressed for England in the under-21 Euros earlier this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Sunderland and get the deal done. They have been promoted to the Premier League, and they need to improve their squad in the coming weeks.

Cresswell would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender as well. It would be a huge step up for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Sunderland need quality additions

Sunderland will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. They will not want to come back down to the Championship next summer. They need quality players to survive in the Premier League. Improving the defensive unit would be a wise decision.

The former Leeds United defender joined the French outfit for a fee of around £3.8 million in 2024, and Toulouse could look to double their investment. It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats are prepared to pay up for him.

Cresswell had a fallout with Daniel Farke before leaving Leeds, and he could be motivated to prove himself in English football.