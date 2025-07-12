A corner flag is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sunderland are hoping to secure the long-term future of Romaine Mundle during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports, they are in talks with the attacker over a new contract. There have been rumours that he could join PSV Eindhoven this summer. The Dutch outfit are hoping to secure his signature, but the Black Cats have no plans of letting him leave.

Romaine Mundle would be a useful option

The left-sided winger has been a key player for Sunderland, and his versatility will be very useful for the black cats next season. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need more depth and quality on the side. Having a versatile attacker like him who is capable on either flank could prove to be a huge bonus.

The 22-year-old has six goals and two assists in 36 matches for the Black Cats.

The former Tottenham youth player was quite impressive for Sunderland during their promotion-winning campaign and scored five goals in 24 appearances. He struggled with injury problems last season, and he will be hoping to get over them in the upcoming campaign. It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a player for Sunderland in the Premier League.

Sunderland need to keep their key players

The Black Cats will look to establish themselves as regulars in the top flight. They need quality players in order to stay up. Mundle could prove to be a solid option for them.

The player will look to prove himself in the top flight, and the opportunity to stay at Sunderland could be attractive for him. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to sign a new deal with the club in the coming weeks.

Apart from improving their current squad, Sunderland must prioritise keeping their best players as well.

