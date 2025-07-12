Tottenham make contact to sign player Harry Kane has hailed as “fantastic”

The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are now plotting a surprise move for the Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha.

According to GMS, they are looking to find out how much it would take to sign the Portuguese international this summer. He has not been able to hit top form since joining the German club, and Palhinha has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Spurs need more midfield quality

According to reports, Tottenham have made contact to sign the Portuguese international.

Bayern Munich paid around £47 million to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to let him leave for a reasonable amount of money.

Tottenham need a reliable defensive midfielder who will add defensive cover and physicality to the side. Yves Bissouma is expected to leave the club in the coming weeks. The Mali International has been underwhelming, and Tottenham need an upgrade. Signing Palhinha could prove to be an interesting decision.

Joao Palhinha is Premier League-proven

Joao Palhinha of FC Bayern München runs with the ball
Joao Palhinha of FC Bayern München runs with the ball. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

He has previously shown his quality at Fulham, and there is no doubt that he could make an instant impact at Tottenham. He played his best football at the London club, and returning to the Premier League could be ideal for him. The midfielder will be desperate to get back to his best once again. With the World Cup coming up next year, he will look to establish himself as a player for his country. Regular football in the Premier League could be ideal for him.

Palhinha has been labelled as a “fantastic” player by former Tottenham star Harry Kane.

Tottenham have done well in the market so far, and they have signed Mohammed Kudus. There have been rumours that they could look to sign Morgan Gibbs-White as well.

Palhinha is at the peak of his powers, and the 30-year-old might feel that this is his final opportunity to join a big club. The opportunity to join Tottenham will be hard to turn down for him.

