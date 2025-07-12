“Great revenge” – Viktor Gyokeres sends fighting messages amid Arsenal transfer deadlock

Viktor Gyokeres celebrating for Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has shown a clear sign of his fighting mentality amid a difficult transfer saga involving Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano provided a Gyokeres to Arsenal transfer update for CaughtOffside yesterday, as the Sweden international refuses to train with his current club.

Meanwhile, Portuguese outlet A Bola have even reported that Sporting could take legal action against Gyokeres for failing to attend training or play for the club.

Amid this current deadlock, however, Romano has insisted Gyokeres really wants to play for Arsenal, with negotiations between the two clubs likely to continue.

Gyokeres himself, meanwhile, has given an interview to France Football (via L’Equipe) saying he’s keen for “revenge” after previously failing in the Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres ready to prove himself at the highest level

Gyokeres also sounds really determined to prove himself, as he insists he’s at the same level as great strikers like Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane.

“It’s one of the biggest leagues in Europe,” Gyokeres said of the Premier League.

“I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it’s something I would like to do. It would be a great revenge.”

On being up there with Lewandowski and co., Gyokeres added: “I’m definitely one of them,’ Gyokeres said. It’s difficult to rank me but yes, I’m at the same table as them now.

“What I managed to do at Sporting, I’m convinced I can do anywhere. You haven’t seen the best of Gyokeres yet.”

@FabrizioRomano tells @caughtoffside that Arsenal's deal for Viktor Gyokeres has NOT collapsed!

Can Gyokeres shine for Arsenal?

Gyokeres has a stunning record of 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting.

Those numbers make him hard to ignore, but it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s still getting questions about whether or not he could reproduce those figures in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans will hope the 27-year-old can do it, or at least give them someone who can aim for around 25-30 goals a season.

That’s been an area of weakness for Mikel Arteta’s side for a while now, so would definitely help them next season, even if he can’t hit the 40-50 goals a season he’s managed with Sporting.

