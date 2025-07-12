The West Ham badge and stadium store outside prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague during the summer window.

According to GMS, they are set to submit an improved offer for the player, and he is keen on completing a move to the London Stadium.

West Ham keen on El Hadji Malick Diouf

West Ham have already had an offer of around £17 million rejected for the midfielder. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. Diouf had an impressive season with Slavia Prague, and he scored seven goals and picked up four assists in all competitions last season. He is capable of operating as a defensive winger as well as a left-sided midfielder. His versatility will be a bonus for West Ham if they can get the deal done.

West Ham have recently sanctioned the departure of Mohammed Kudus, and they need to replace him adequately. Diouf could be the ideal alternative for the Ghanaian international.

Leeds and Crystal Palace also keen on Diouf

Meanwhile, West Ham will face competition from Leeds United and Crystal Palace as well. Both clubs are keen on the 20-year-old.

He is a talented young player with a bright future, and he has the tools to develop into a quality Premier League footballer. It is no surprise that multiple clubs are keen on securing a signature.

Leeds and Crystal Palace need more depth in the attacking unit, and the versatile wide player could be a future investment for them. It will be interesting to see if he can be signed on a reasonable deal this summer. Leeds need more cutting edge in the final third, especially now that they are in the Premier League. Crystal Palace could lose Eberechi Eze, and they must replace him.

He could prove to be a solid acquisition for the future, and if any of the three clubs manage to sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a bargain in the long run.