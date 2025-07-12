Aston Villa defender Yasin Ozcan has been tipped to complete a loan move away from the club during the summer window.
The Turkish defender joined Aston Villa in January, and he was immediately loaned out to Kasimpasa so that he could continue his development with regular gametime.
The player is now set to join up with his new club ahead of the upcoming season, but former Brentford and Leicester City manager Martin Allen believes that he could be sent out on loan so that he can gain some valuable first-team experience.
Loan move likely this summer?
Allen said to Villa News: “The experience of playing in Turkyie at that age is absolutely phenomenal.
“Could he go out and play at Championship level to get used to English football next season?
“The playing style in Turkyie is quite different, so it will be interesting to see.
“I think Unai Emery will suggest that he goes out on loan to a decent Championship club or even a newly promoted side.
“It is an interesting situation, and it is certainly one I am going to keep an eye on this season.”
Yasin Ozcan needs game time
The 19-year-old is unlikely to be starting regularly for Aston Villa, and it would make sense for him to head out on loan once again. He needs to play in order to continue his development at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the West Midlands club is unlikely to benefit him.
It will be interesting to see if Unai Emery decides to send him out on loan ahead of the new season.
The young defender is highly talented, and he has a bright future. He will look to establish himself as an important first-team player for Aston Villa in future. For now, he should focus on his development.
Aston Villa must nurture him carefully over the next few years. He could prove to be a future investment for them.
Villa news, Hammer zone, Boy Hotspur and Molineux news and a few more sites are made up by the same people trying to cover all this clubs, which they miserably fail at. And they are only speculating, asking former employees about what they think may happen concerning this and that. Then they always talk to Dr Raipal Bral, a sports scientist about a player the club is interested in if he will get a green light or not for the medical or if a player has an hamstring injury, and Bral will always answer that it depends on if its a grade 1 2 3 or 4 grade tear and give a recovery timeline. They are never coming up with any facts thats actually news. And as a Villa fan who knows whats going on at the club, you can tell they dont have a clue about whats going on. You cant cover 5-10 clubs knowing everything thats going on. They never and I mean never, get anything right. To refer to Villa News just reduces you to a laughing stock that cant be taken seriously. Is it just to get a story? Are you that desperate?
Goodison news are also run by the same lot. Speak about the devil. Latest headline: Everton have been linked with a move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder John McGinn this summer.
Dr Rajpal Brar, an injury expert, assessed his hamstring and thigh issues last season ahead of a potential transfer.
Vask, and there we go.
And about “Villa news” never getting anything right, Moyes denied a few days ago that they were after McGinn. But they are to busy churning out articles based on their regular opinion makers to make a search for “McGinn to Everton”. If they did that they would find an article were Moved dekkes it. Joke outlet.