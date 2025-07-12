Unai Emery looks on during a game (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa defender Yasin Ozcan has been tipped to complete a loan move away from the club during the summer window.

The Turkish defender joined Aston Villa in January, and he was immediately loaned out to Kasimpasa so that he could continue his development with regular gametime.

The player is now set to join up with his new club ahead of the upcoming season, but former Brentford and Leicester City manager Martin Allen believes that he could be sent out on loan so that he can gain some valuable first-team experience.

Loan move likely this summer?

Allen said to Villa News: “The experience of playing in Turkyie at that age is absolutely phenomenal. “Could he go out and play at Championship level to get used to English football next season? “The playing style in Turkyie is quite different, so it will be interesting to see. “I think Unai Emery will suggest that he goes out on loan to a decent Championship club or even a newly promoted side. “It is an interesting situation, and it is certainly one I am going to keep an eye on this season.”

Yasin Ozcan needs game time

The 19-year-old is unlikely to be starting regularly for Aston Villa, and it would make sense for him to head out on loan once again. He needs to play in order to continue his development at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the West Midlands club is unlikely to benefit him.

It will be interesting to see if Unai Emery decides to send him out on loan ahead of the new season.

The young defender is highly talented, and he has a bright future. He will look to establish himself as an important first-team player for Aston Villa in future. For now, he should focus on his development.

Aston Villa must nurture him carefully over the next few years. He could prove to be a future investment for them.