Arsenal attacker on Bayern Munich radar after deal for priority targets hits a roadblock

Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard as a potential summer signing, according to reputable German journalist Christian Falk.

The 30-year-old Belgian international is being viewed as a serious alternative in case the club’s pursuit of Liverpool star Luis Diaz fails to materialise.

With Bayern eager to strengthen their wide attacking options this summer under manager Vincent Kompany, the Bundesliga giants have been actively exploring a shortlist of targets.

Diaz has been at the top of their wish list, but ongoing negotiations with Liverpool have proven to be complex and uncertain, given the Reds’ reluctance to part ways with the Colombian international.

Arsenal star Trossard wanted by Bayern Munich

Falk reports that in the event Bayern are unable to reach a deal for Diaz, they will shift focus to Trossard.

The attacker had a strong season for Mikel Arteta’s team in 2024/25, scoring ten goals and providing ten assists.

His versatility across the frontline has made him a valuable player for Arsenal and that has impressed Bayern Munich.

Trossard may push for a move away this summer

What adds further intrigue to Trossard’s situation is his recent change in representation. At the start of July, Trossard switched agents and is now being represented by German intermediary Dirk Hebel, a move that could potentially ease any negotiations with Bayern Munich, who are familiar with Hebel’s work in the Bundesliga market.

Although Trossard has not pushed for a move away from Arsenal, the player could be tempted by the opportunity to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs, particularly if his role at the Emirates becomes less certain following new arrivals.

Bayern’s interest remains exploratory at this stage, but with Diaz’s situation hanging in the balance, Trossard has quietly emerged as a crucial back-up plan.

