Eberechi Eze is wanted by Arsenal (Photo by The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal are making moves in the summer transfer window, and with deals for two attackers already all-but complete, another could soon follow.

Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres are set to sign for Arsenal in the near future, and they could be joined at the Emirates by Eberechi Eze. The 27-year-old, who registered 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions last season, is a leading candidate to join the north London club this summer, and a deal is now edging closer to being agreed.

Arsenal ready to meet Eberechi Eze asking price

Speaking to Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Arsenal are moving closer to agreeing a deal with Crystal Palace for Eze.

“It seems they are willing to try and meet that release clause for Eze. It’ll be more the structure of how that £68m is paid, how much money is paid up front, maybe the rest in instalments that Arsenal will be negotiating.

“It could be a real statement of intent for Arsenal after they signed Noni Madueke and are still trying to sign Viktor Gyokeres as well. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs, but it would be a big blow for Palace to lose him.

“Palace will demand that they do get the full release clause, but they probably won’t be able to get it all up front. Arsenal won’t be able to splash out £68m straight away, that might be too much for FFP and PSR. They want to knock down the up-front payment a bit and pay the rest in instalments.

“It looks like Arsenal are making headway in their pursuit of Eze, so there’s exciting times ahead for the Gunners in the next couple of weeks.”

Eze would be a top signing for Arsenal, and having him at Mikel Arteta’s disposal will certainly help their chances of winning that elusive Premier League title.