Arsenal given warning over unfair treatment of player that could result in his surprise exit

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri could consider quitting the club due to his unfair treatment, according to former England and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Nwaneri enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Emirates Stadium and impressed particularly in the second half of the season when the Gunners were dealing with an injury crisis.

The youngster, who won the Euro U21 Championship with England this summer, has shown his quality for Mikel Arteta’s side but the player is currently involved in contract negotiations with the club and his agent is finding it difficult to get him a contract that matches other players in the squad.

Questions have been raised about the player’s future at the club due to Arsenal’s pursuit of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, both of whom play where Nwaneri can play and their potential arrival could limit Nwaner’s playing time as well as his growth.

Arsenal given warning over Ethan Nwaneri future

Robinson feels that his agent could look for another club to get Nwaneri the same wages as other players in the squad.

“As an academy product, you always struggle when your agent goes in for equal pay to players who have come in for big money,” he told Football Insider.

“You’re not always thought of in the same bracket and you’re not always treated the same.

“As wrong as that sounds, it’s just a fact and that’s how it is.

“Once you’ve been at a club for such a long time, sometimes you have to move on to get that respect, that credibility in the dressing room, and that level of pay.

“The agent will be using that as leverage to get the new contract signed.

“You look at what he’s done, he’s still only 18, but in the position he players they’re bringing in Madueke.

“Where does that leave Nwaneri? If Madueke comes in, the agent’s next question will be why can’t you offer him the same wages as Madueke?

“Granted, you have to earn your stripes and at 18 years old he won’t be getting that same type of contract.

“But there’s got to be a certain parity and incentives in the contract.

“I suspect his contract offer at the moment isn’t anything like what the more senior players are on.”

The Gunners are workings towards a new contract

While Arsenal are reportedly intent on securing his signature with no intention of letting him go, there are growing uncertainties over his future at the club.

The core of the issue lies in wage negotiations; Nwaneri, despite his breakout season, may not be offered terms comparable to more senior members of the squad.

Nwaneri has seen a meteoric rise since his record-breaking Premier League debut at just 15, and his progression continued throughout the 2024/25 season.

The player and his agent must be thinking about not only his wage package but also his future and what it means for him when the Gunners bring new signings to the club.

Considering his age, talent and potential, the Gunners must be thinking about sorting a new deal for the player as soon as possible but the player might have some reservations.

