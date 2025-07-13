Arsenal move in jeopardy after transfer target’s club makes strong statement

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has delivered a scathing public statement aimed at Arsenal and those involved in the transfer pursuit of star striker Viktor Gyokeres, amid escalating tensions surrounding the player’s absence from pre-season training.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Sweden international striker all summer and the player is also keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Premier League giants have been unable to meet the demands of the Portuguese club who are standing firm on their valuation of the player.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are working hard behind the scenes to complete the deal for Gyokeres but they have been dealt a major blow after the latest comments from the Sporting president.

In a firm message to Portuguese news agency Agência Lusa, as reported by Ben Jacobs, Varandas responded to Gyokeres’ failure to report back for training as scheduled, expressing frustration with both the player’s actions and the ongoing transfer speculation linking him to Premier League side Arsenal.

Sporting president sends strong message to Arsenal

He said:

“We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a heavy fine and an apology to the group.

“If they [Arsenal] don’t want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we’ll be very comfortable with that for the next three years.

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave.

“No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are.”

What next for Viktor Gyokeres?

The Sporting chief made it clear that the club will not be pressured into selling their prized forward below what they deem to be his fair market value.

The situation remains tense, and all eyes will be on how both Arsenal and Gyokeres respond in the coming days.

The Gunners have been active in the summer transfer window after signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

They are desperate for a new striker who can solve their goal scoring issues and take them over the line in the Premier League title race next season.

Whether their new striker will be Gyokeres or someone else, remains to be seen.

