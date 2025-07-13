Arsenal out, Liverpool in: Agent in touch with Reds over transfer of 21-goal demon

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Benjamin Sesko’s representatives have pivoted sharply this summer, reportedly establishing contact with Liverpool following Arsenal’s decision to prioritise another striker.

This shift comes after Arsenal moved closer to securing Viktor Gyokeres, opening a window of opportunity for other Premier League suitors, including the Reds, to step in

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are looking for a new striker this summer and they have earmarked Sesko as one of the players who could improve their team and provide their attack the cutting edge that they lack.

Sesko scored 21 goals for the German club last season in all competitions, once again showcasing his quality to perform at the highest level, as well as impressing some of the biggest clubs in the process.

Liverpool contacted by Benjamin Sesko’s agent

According to TBR Football, with the Gunners now focusing on signing Gyokeres this summer, Sesko’s agent has intiated contact with Liverpool for a move to Anfield.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all been contacted by Sesko’s agent.

The Slovenian striker, who had been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates throughout the early stages of the summer transfer window, is said to be disappointed by the breakdown in talks but he is now thinking about other options in the market.

Crucially, staying at RB Leipzig is not being ruled out. The 22-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign in Germany last season.

What next for Sesko?

Leipzig still see him as a valuable asset, and should no suitable offer arrive this summer, the club is more than happy to retain him.

Although a move to the Premier League remains a long-term ambition, he is open-minded about his next step.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they had their eyes on another Bundesliga attacker: Hugo Ekitike, but now the option to sign Sesko could change their mind.

