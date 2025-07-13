Unai Emery of Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the capture of the Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot from Brest.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has plenty of experience and quality, and he is expected to be a backup goalkeeper for Aston Villa next season. The Netherlands International is set to replace Robin Olsen, who has left Aston Villa as a free agent.

Aston Villa move will be a massive step up

Bizot has done quite well for Brest, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for Aston Villa as well. The opportunity to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career will be quite exciting. It will be a massive step up for him, and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt quickly.

He has been a key player for the French outfit over the last few seasons, and it will be interesting to see if you can convince Unai Emery to give him first-team opportunities in the upcoming campaign.

Aston Villa need more quality and depth on the side, and players like Bizot could prove to be very useful.

Aston Villa will be hoping to fight for Europe and qualification next season, and they need to bring in quality additions during the summer window. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the necessary additions over the next few weeks.

Marc Bizot transfer hint dropped

Meanwhile, Brest manager Eric Roy has hinted that the 34-year-old goalkeeper is close to securing an exit from the club. He was left out of the squad for their 2-1 win over Concarneau recently.

“Obviously, if he’s not here, it’s something that’s going to happen in the coming days,” Brest manager Éric Roy told French outlet Le Télégramme.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa might need to sort out their first-choice goalkeeper situation as well. Emiliano Martinez has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.