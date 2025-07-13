Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and League One outfit Port Vale have submitted an offer.

They want to sign the Aston Villa goalkeeper on loan for the upcoming season. They have submitted the offer for him, and a report from Football League World claims that the two clubs are now hoping to secure a temporary transfer agreement.

Filip Marschall needs game time

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he’s unlikely to get those opportunities at Aston Villa. Leaving for Port Vale could be ideal for him. He would get to continue his development with regular football at the League One club.

Meanwhile, Blackpool are interested in securing his services as well, but Port Vale have made the first move. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has previously had loan spells at clubs like Crewe Alexandra.

Marschall agreed on a new deal with Aston Villa a few months ago.

It seems unlikely that the West Midlands club will stand in his way this summer. They do not view him as a key player, and it would make sense for them to let him leave. If he manages to impress during his loan, he might be able to secure a permanent exit in future, and it would allow the Premier League club to recoup some money from his departure.

Aston Villa are already going through financial difficulties, and they need to raise funds in order to balance the books.