Cole Palmer celebrates scoring for Chelsea in the Club World Cup final. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chelsea have won the 2025 Club World Cup with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

The Premier League side, who were considered to be massive underdogs for the showpiece event, had the match won in the first half, with Cole Palmer (x2) and Joao Pedro scoring in a 21-minute period at the MetLife Stadium.

The result caps off an excellent season for Chelsea, in what was Enzo Maresca’s first as manager. Champions League qualification was secured via finishing fourth in the Premier League, and the Club World Cup is now their second trophy after the UEFA Conference League.

Here are Chelsea’s player ratings from the United States:

Chelsea v PSG player ratings: Cole Palmer shines

Chelsea player ratings

Robert Sanchez (9/10) – Huge performance from Sanchez, who has been under massive pressure in recent months. He saved his best display for the biggest stage, making six saves in the process.

Malo Gusto (8/10) – Gusto was excellent in containing PSG’s dangerous left side of Nuno Mendes, whom he got the better of for Chelsea’s opener, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Trevoh Chalobah (8/10) – It’s hard to believe that he started the season out on loan. He was faultless alongside Levi Colwill, as they helped to nullify PSG’s attacking threat.

Levi Colwill (8/10) – Like Chalobah, excellent display from Colwill, who got the assist for Chelsea’s second goal at MetLife Stadium.

Marc Cucurella (8/10) – Standard performance from Cucurella, who solidifies himself as one of the best left-backs in world football. Like Gusto on the other side, successfully shut down Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue.

Reece James (7/10) – James gave everything for his beloved Chelsea, and his reward was lifting the Club World Cup trophy.

Moises Caicedo (8/10) – Caicedo dominated the midfield for Chelsea, successfully better the better of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz. Once again, he makes himself known as one of the best in the world in his position.

Enzo Fernandez (6/10) – Arguably his worst performance of the Club World Cup, not that he will care. He played his part, even if his execution was not at its best.

Cole Palmer (9/10) – Once again, he comes up big in an important match. Excellent finishes for his two goals, and completed the performance with a fine assist for Joao Pedro’s goal just before half time.

Pedro Neto – (8/10) – His off-the-ball work was outstanding, which will have delighted Maresca.

Joao Pedro (8/10) – What a signing he is already proving to be for Chelsea, scoring his third goal in two appearance since arriving from Brighton.