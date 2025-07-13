Enzo Maresca has had a very successful first season as Chelsea manager (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Chelsea won the Club World Cup on Sunday with a remarkable 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium. Enzo Maresca’s side were not fancied by many to win against the European champions, but they did so in spectacular fashion.

Cole Palmer was Chelsea’s hero in New Jersey, as he was for the UEFA Conference League success against Real Betis. He scored twice in the first half, before providing the assist for Joao Pedro’s goal minutes before the interval.

The success caps off an excellent season for Chelsea. They secured Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 campaign by finishing fourth in the Premier League, with the Conference League and Club World Cup trophies also being won. As far as first seasons goes, Maresca has had an outstanding one.

Chelsea become first club to win all available major honours

Not only was the victory against PSG significant for Chelsea in that they are world champions, it has also allowed them to achieve a first in football history. They are the first club to win every major honour on offer to them, with the Club World Cup being the final piece in that puzzle.

Chelsea won the old First Division for the first time in 1955, with their maiden Premier League success exactly 50 years later. Their first FA Cup success was in 1970, with the League Cup won for the first time in 1965. The Champions League was won in 2012, the Europa League a year later in 2013, and then the Conference League was secured in May. And with the Club World Cup success, they have completed the set.

The party is just getting started for Chelsea, and understandably, there will be supporters that will be believe that this season is the start of a possible golden era for the club. But for now, the focus is on celebrating becoming world champions.