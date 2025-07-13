Report: Calls coming in for Chelsea player, Blues will sell him for £100 million

Players of Chelsea huddle ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final 2025. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Fichajes, calls are coming in from clubs for the 24-year-old striker, and there have been enquiries. However, there is no concrete offer on the table at this stage, and Chelsea would only sell him for a fee of around £100 million. 

Recent reports claim Barcelona are keen on Jackson.

A summer exit would be ideal for Jackson

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to offer £100 million for the former Liga striker. Jackson has done a mediocre job at Chelsea so far, but the Blues have already brought in players like Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Jackson might struggle for regular game time at Chelsea next season, and leaving the club could be ideal for him.

He is in the prime years of his career, and he needs to play regularly. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route. However, Chelsea will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

The player has 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances since joining Chelsea, and he has done nothing to justify that price tag. 

Nicolas Jackson might not be a regular starter

Nicolas Jackson in action for Chelsea against Real Betis
Nicolas Jackson in action for Chelsea against Real Betis (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Pedro and Delap are likely to be given ample opportunities next season. They are talented young players with huge potential, and Enzo Maresca will want to groom them into future stars. 

Chelsea looked mediocre in the attack last season, and they needed to bring in quality attackers this summer. It will be interesting to see if they can add a quality wide player to the side as well.

As for Jackson, he could be an asset at the right club, and he must look to join a club where he will play regularly. 

