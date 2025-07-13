Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Lyon attacker Malick Fofana during the summer transfer window.

The French outfit are going through financial difficulties and they are under pressure to sell some of their “bankable” players, according to RMC Sport. The Belgian attacker could be allowed to move on for a reasonable amount of money.

Future investment for the Reds

The report further claims that Liverpool are interested in Fofana’s signature. It is no secret that they need more quality on the flanks, and the 20-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. The Belgian is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a future star.

Joining Liverpool would be the ideal next step in his career. He has shown his ability in France with 17 goal contributions last season. Joining Liverpool could take him to a whole new level. He would get to play alongside world-class players, and Arne Slot could groom him into a top-class attacker.

Liverpool could use Malick Fofana

Apart from his ability to score goals and create opportunities, he will add unpredictability to the Liverpool attack. He is exceptional when it comes to taking on defenders and beating them in one versus one situations.

Liverpool need more depth in the attacking unit if they want to win major trophies. Signing the Belgian attacker would be a wise decision. He is currently valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can sign him for a similar amount. It would represent a solid investment for the future, and the deal could look like a bargain in the long run.

Liverpool have just won the Premier League title, and they will be an attractive destination for players. The young attacker’s agents has previously admitted his desire to play for the Reds. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement quickly.