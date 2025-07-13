(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner must be getting concerned about the future of some of his best players.

After guiding the team to their first major trophy after winning the FA Cup against Manchester City, Glasner was hoping for an uneventful summer transfer window as far as outgoings are concerned,

However, it has been exactly the opposite after top clubs in England have shown interest in signing the Palace players.

Marc Guehi, as well as Eberechi Eze, have been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer and considering that the interest is genuine from the top clubs, it is looking highly likely that both of them will head out of the club this summer.

Daniel Munoz heading out of Crystal Palace?

The same can be said about Daniel Munoz, who has made concerning comments as far as Palace are concerned.

Although Palace have no intention of letting him leave the club, he has opened the door to an exit.

“I want to play for the best teams in the world, but they haven’t spoken to me directly,” Munoz told Win Sports TV via The Mirror.

“I dream and work every day to achieve it, and I hope it can happen as soon as possible. I hope it’s in this window, but if not, I’m very happy at Crystal Palace.”

Munoz is happy at the Premier League club

Unlike other high-profile talents who have been linked with crystal Palace exits in recent windows, Munoz’s stance is rooted in optimism, rather than frustration.

He remains “very happy” at Selhurst Park and is under contract until 2028. But his desire to challenge himself at a bigger club suggests he could become another summer departure if Palace cannot match his evolving ambitions.

For Palace, the development presents both an opportunity and a dilemma. On one hand, holding Munoz could ensure stability and continuity on the right flank.

On the other, selling for a sizable profit would represent smart business.

