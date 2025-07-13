Dream still alive: Liverpool have been given hope of signing ‘complete striker’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer strategists may still have a dark horse up their sleeve in the hunt for a world-class striker, indeed, unlikely as it seemed, reports from Fabrizio Romano suggest Reds hope remains alive in the chase for Napoli’s hot-shot forward Victor Osimhen.

Despite Osimhen’s impressive loan spell at Galatasaray, where he notched 37 goals in 41 matches, Napoli appear ready to cash in this summer. That openness has lit a spark at Anfield.

While Liverpool have already invested heavily, bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, it appears they’re prepared to go a step further, as they look for a new striker to replace Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool given slight hope of signing Victor Osimhen

In recent days, Galatasaray have positioned themselves to complete the signing of Osimhen this summer after impressing on a loan spell last season.

However, there is still a chance the Reds could enter the race to sign him.

Speaking on Youtube, Romano said:

“At the moment, Napoli believe that other clubs could join the race for Osimhen. This is why they are not accepting the offer.

“But for sure, Galatasaray are pushing. They are insisting.”

Reds need to make a decision soon

That said, Liverpool will have to move decisively. With Galatasaray reportedly readying permanent offers in the region of €75 million , the Reds need to match, or exceed, such proposals to turn hope into a deal.

If Anfield’s hierarchy can manage the finances and offload surplus assets, they may yet land the elite-level striker Arne Slot has been targeting.

And if that happens, it would electrify Liverpool’s attack and send a clear signal of intent across Europe.

They cannot waste any more time if they want to sign the attacker from Napoli this summer since Galatasaray have already made their move.

Former Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti described Osimhen as a ‘complete striker’.

Report: Liverpool star makes it clear what the Reds must do to keep him at the club