Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

He has not been at his best for the Italian club, and Vlahovic has been on the radar of multiple clubs recently.

The striker was regarded as one of the finest young attacking players in European football when he joined Juventus. However, his performances have been mediocre. He scored 17 goals for the Italian outfit last season, but they need a more reliable goal scorer who can find the back of the net with consistency.

Juventus exit could be ideal for Vlahovic

Former Juventus player Darko Kovačević believes that Vlahovic should look to change clubs immediately, and moving to Manchester United would be a good option for him. He has been linked with Manchester United in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to come forward with an offer.

He said to Gazzetta (h/t SportWitness): “I’d say to Dusan to move on immediately. It’s not easy to leave Juventus, I say this from personal experience, but sometimes you have to get back in the game to get back to being happy and at the top. Someone like Vlahović must always be a starter, at Juventus or elsewhere. “Milan and Manchester United would be good options for Dusan”.

He is not a key player for Juventus, and they are unlikely to stand in his way if Manchester United come calling. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a reasonable deal.

Dusan Vlahovic will look to impress

The 25-year-old Serbian international is in the prime of his career, and he will look to make his mark at the highest level. Joining Manchester United could be an exciting opportunity. He will look to prove himself as one of the best attackers in European football.

Manchester United need more quality and depth as well. Their current attacking options have been underwhelming, and they need upgrades. Signing the 25-year-old striker could prove to be a wise decision. If he manages to adapt to English football quickly and hit the ground running, Vlahovic could be an asset for the club.